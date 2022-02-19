Floyd Presley Wilson Jr. was born in Alexandria, LA on December 14, 1939 to Floyd P. Wilson Sr. and Ona Estelle Galloway Wilson. The family moved to Magnolia where Floyd Jr. attended school including earning his bachelor’s degree in geology from Southern Arkansas University.
He died Tuesday, February 15, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents.
He began his seismic career with Seismograph Service Corporation, traveling across the southeast United States.
He met the love of his life, Selwyn Dawn Stallings, in Corpus Christi and they wed in 1964.
Floyd was employed by Petty Geophysical Corporation/Petty Ray Corporation for the next 10 years. In 1975, Floyd and Selwyn moved to Denver to work with CGG, French seismic company. He fulfilled his dream of starting his own company in 1979 when he began Wilson Geophysical, Inc. and retired from WGI in 2019.
Another dream fulfilled when he moved to Cedar Creek Lake in Texas to begin a new chapter of his life in 1992, closer to their children.
They had three children, Bart Wilson (Paige), Matt Wilson (Taffney) and Beth Trimble (David) who blessed them with seven grandkids, Taylor Wilson (Daniela), Peyton Wilson, Kailee Macatee (George), Mason Wilson, Haley Wilson, Wilson Trimble, and Aubrey Trimble; and one great-grandson, George Macatee.
Floyd was a legend in the oil and gas industry. A geologist and seismic geophysicist, he was a member of the Society of Exploration Geophysicists for over 58 years, a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Malakoff, Texas.
Floyd loved and enjoyed his children, grandchildren and great grand-child, sharing with them his love for fishing, hunting, the outdoors and family. His valued his friendships and touched many people with his love of life. A great story-teller until the end – he would reminisce about the “old days” growing up on a farm with cattle, doodle-bugging from the coast in the south to Wyoming, hunting and scuba adventures, and traveling with family. He taught his children, and grands, to have a strong work ethic, but enjoy life – work hard, play hard. His true legacy was his integrity, compassion, kindness to all, humor, and never-ending love for family.
A viewing will be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, February 19, at Huckabee Tomlinson Funeral Home, 403 E. Royall Blvd., Malakoff, TX 75148.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, February 20 at the First United Methodist Church, 107 College St., Malakoff, TX.
Graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Monday, February 21 at the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery, Columbia Road 36, with Bro. Jeremy Langley officiating under the Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Heart Association or Parkinson’s Foundation.