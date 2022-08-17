Margaret Che'Ann Wyrick was born on October 20, 2001 to Robert and Adrienne Wyrick, in Naperville, IL. She was employed with Tyson Foods.
She was brought up in church under the leadership of Elder/ Pastor/Supt. Johnny Elliot, at Shiloh COGIC in Stamps.
“Che,” as her family called her, was beautiful, loving, caring, and independent. She was athletic and academically inclined. She loved sports and loved being in the Magnolia Advanced Women choir. Always smiling and laughing with her family and she loved dogs.
She leaves cherished memories with her parents, Robert and Adrienne Wyrick of Waldo; maternal grandparents, Lee Kirksy of Argo, IL, Margaret White of Justice, IL; three sisters, Robyn Dedner (Cedric) of Stamps, La'Talia White of Hope and Jerilyn White of McKinney, TX; one godsister, Paige Zachary of Lewisville; five brothers, Sedrick White and Torrence White, both of Houston, Tyree Wyrick and Robert Wyrick, both of Magnolia, and James Wyrick of Waldo; special brother-in-love, Freddie Daniel of Stamps, and a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Che' had a close special friend, Bryce Messer of Waldo, and a close friend, Deshauntra Deshay Young of Waldo.
Ceremonial cremation services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Thursday, August 18 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
