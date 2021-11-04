On Monday, May 31, 1943 in Lewisville, a beautiful baby girl named Dorothy Jean “Joe” Richards was born to Roberta and Luchion Richards. The good Lord received her to his heavenly home on Friday, October 29, 2021.
Dorothy accepted Christ at an early age and united with Unity Missionary Baptist Church in Lewisville where she remained a faithful member until her health begin to fail.
Dorothy married the love of her life of 58 years, Cotrell Daniels of Lewisville. They were blessed with three beautiful children. Dorothy was a hard worker and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, auntie, and friend. She was also a member of Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roberta and Luchion Richards; siblings, Birdell Johnson and Rosie Richards; and a nephew, Ricky Fanning.
She leaves to cherish her loving and devoted husband, Cotrell Daniels of Lewisville; two daughters, Phyllis Jackson and Karen (Albert) Iverson of Lewisville; one son, Patrick Van (Cassandra) Daniels Sr. of Cedar Hill, TX; 11 grandchildren, Rodney Huntley of Arlington, TX, Demarcus Lowe, Devontae Lowe, Deandre Iverson, Brandon Brown of Lewisville, Patrick Van Daniels Jr., Pamela Daniels, and Patricia Daniels of Cedar Hill, TX, Shannon Smith of Shreveport, LA, Kaneisha (Mark) Gilbert and Tyrisha Davis of Magnolia; 19 great-grandchildren; host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends who will miss her dearly.
Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Thursday, November 4 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, November 5, 2021, at Unity Baptist Church in Lewisville. Burial will follow at Crossroads Cemetery in Lewisville under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
The Rev. James Jackson will be the eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.