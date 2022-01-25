Bessie Lene Chappel was born June 3, 1930. She died Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Garden Assisted Living Center in TexARKana.
Sister Bessie was a longtime faithful member of Homes Near Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as a deaconess, hospitality, missionary speaker, and many other rewarding roles in the church and community. She was truly a faithful servant.
Sister Bessie attended Walker High School. After graduation, she attended nursing school and worked as a LVN for Memorial Hospital until her retirement from the medical field. She served as treasury of the Eastern Star Organization and served in the community faithfully. She traveled the world with her late husband, deacon, Purple Heart recipient and 1st Sgt. Mitchell J. Chappel.
Sister Bessie was a loving wife married 63 years to her darling husband she called “Chap,” loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She had many talents, great cook, seamstress, floral designer and a woman with extraordinary wisdom.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Curry and Mae Willie Mack; her husband, Mitchell Chappel; daughter, Melinda Chappel; one sister, Bernice Curry-Anderson; and one brother, K.W. Curry.
She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted daughter, Malia Chappel-Griffin (Samuel Griffin Sr.); two wonderful grandchildren, Samuel Griffin Jr. and Maleah Griffin; two great-grandchildren; Brayden Mack and Peyton Martin; one loving sister, Jerlene Curry-Craig of Bossier City, LA; and a host of nephews, nieces and cousins and friends.
Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Marks Funeral Home.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Marks Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
The Rev. Kenneth Ross will be the clergyman.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
Services are under the direction of Marks Funeral Home, Inc. CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.