Jada Criss Sumner, 36, of Waldo passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Jada was born, June 17, 1985, in Blytheville. She previously worked for the Growing Tree Academy and loved all animals, rescued many, and was an avid reader.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roger Doyle Criss; grandmother, Betty Ann Criss; and father-in-law, Tommy Sumner.
Jada is survived by her husband whom she married on October 31, 2020, Thomas Wayne Sumner of Waldo; sister, Darla Richerson and husband Michael of Magnolia; brothers, Jeremy Criss and wife Sarah of Searcy, Patrick Criss of Grand Rapids, MI; nieces and nephews, Ross Richerson and Carleigh Criss, both of Magnolia, Ashton Criss, Layla Colvin and Jackson Reed, all of Searcy, and Tommy Sumner of Waldo; father and mother-in-law, Greg and Wendy Boyd of Waldo; brothers-in-law, Hunter Sumner and Michael Boyd of Waldo; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Lewis Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, September 6, 2021, at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Eric Goble officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CCAPS (PO Box 2003, Magnolia, AR 71754), Mattersville Heroes and Hybrids (Paypal: Mattersville@mattersville), Peoples Bank/Magnolia, AR account for Ross Richerson, medical expenses (Facebook: Ross Richerson Updates).
