Larry Wayne Groves, 72, of Magnolia passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Larry was born February 10, 1951 in Magnolia to the late Loye Alvis Groves and Merble Aldridge Groves. He was a retired maintenance mechanic at Albemarle Corporation and a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. He was a former member of the Columbia County Mounted Patrol, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Auxiliary, and Magnolia Police Department Auxiliary.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Dianne Groves Payne; and a sister-in-law, Linda Groves.
He is survived by his wife, Risa Groves of Magnolia; brother, Rodney Groves of Magnolia; his children, Tammy Waller of Warner-Robins, GA, Ginger Mitchell (David) of Plain Dealing, LA, Chad Groves (Season) of Largo, FL, and McCall Groves (Alexis) of Magnolia; his grandchildren, Tiffany Waller, Colton Waller (Alicia) of Warner-Robins, GA, Zac Camp (Courtney) of Jefferson, TX, Sean Camp (Julia) of Paris, TX; Dean Mitchell and Avery Mitchell of Plain Dealing, Tyler Dumesnil (Becca) of Wichita Falls, TX, and Peyton Groves of Largo, FL; and a host of extended family and friends.
A funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Friday, February 24, 2023 at Macedonia Baptist Church with Bro. Taylor Bruce officiating.
Burial followed at Macedonia Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or share a memory.