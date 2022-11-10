Sonjia (Sonya) Snell, 47, of Magnolia passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at her home.
Sonjia (Sonya) Tannecca Snell was born September 16, 1975 in Dallas, TX, to Tence Mae Alice Thomas and Danny Charles Jones. She was called home to be with the Lord on October 28, 2022.
Sonjia accepted Christ at an early age and became a member of Free Union Baptist Church. She graduated in 1994 from Magnolia High School. Shortly after graduating she married Cornelious Snell and to this union two children were born. Sonjia was a sweet person to everyone she met. She loved life, her family, and her friends. She worked at Magnolia Travel Center for 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her son, Cardarrius Snell; her grandmother, Classie Mae Young; and her stepfather, Elroy McGraw.
Sonjia leaves to cherish her precious memories her mother, Tence Mae Alice Thomas of Magnolia; father, Danny Charles Jones of Dallas; four daughters, Coriashia Snell, Shakiera Snell, Shanygne Murphy and Shaletha Snell, all of Magnolia; one son, Cornelious Snell Jr. of Magnolia; husband, Cornelious Snell Sr.; eight brothers, Alexander Watson of McNeil, Christopher Robinson of Magnolia, Michael McGraw of Village, Tyson Thomas and Tyrone Thomas, both of Dallas, and Dannie Jones and Dominic Jones, both of Los Angeles; four sisters, Ashley Davis, Sharon Broomfield, both of Friendship, AR, and Danielle Jones and Danisha Jones, both of Los Angeles; seven grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Kings Hill Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Rev. Billy D. Williams will be the eulogist.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
