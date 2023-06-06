Elven Mason Gurnea III, 70, of Magnolia passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at his home.
He was born December 8, 1952 in Shreveport, LA to the late Elvin Mason Gurnea II and Anna Kathleen (Knepper) Gurnea.
Mason proudly served his country in the United States Army National Guard from 1971 to 1980 He was a retired welder and truck driver and enjoyed being an amateur radio operator and member of the Columbia County Amateur Radio Club.
Mason was a devoted father, who loved his daughters dearly. Despite having numerous physical ailments, Mason was always willing to help his friends and others in need. A quote beside Mason’s Senior Class picture in the yearbook, “Nobody needs a smile as those who have nothing left to give.”
Mason is survived by his two daughters, Michelle Caswell and husband Dennis of Sheridan, and Molly Jameyfield and husband Chris of Richardson, TX; three grandchildren, Carson Caswell of Conway, Landry Caswell of Sheridan, and Michael Jameyfield of Richardson; a great-grandchild, Krew Caswell of Conway; two sisters, Carol Durrant of Magnolia, and Linda Barlow and husband Ritchie of Weatherford, TX; a brother, Dennis Gurnea and wife Jane of Las Cruces, NM; special dear friends, Tinker, Bruce, Ted, Dennis and Greg; five nieces, and a host of extended family and friends.
A guest book will be available at Lewis Funeral Home in Magnolia. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Columbia County Amateur Radio Club, C/O Bruce Rushton, 1172 Columbia Road 405, Magnolia, AR 71753.