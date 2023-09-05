Amelia Greyleah “Millie” Hunter was born November 26, 2022 at Christus St. Michael Hospital in TEXarkana to Da’Marion Hunter and Abigale Temple.
Amelia, known as “Millie” to the family, was a very happy and energetic baby. She really enjoyed eating, listening to music, and most importantly dancing even though she hadn’t mastered walking yet. She had a smile so contagious that you knew she could only be a gift from God. If her smile wasn’t captivating enough, her laughter was mesmerizing. She spent most of her time with her grandparents who truly adored her. Amelia touched the lives of many in the short time God allowed us to have her. Although her time was short-lived and she didn’t get to live up to her full potential, she brought happiness and joy to all who had the pleasure of being in her presence.
Grievously, with a heavy heart, on August 24, 2023 God called his beloved Angel home at the tender age of 8 months.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandfathers, Loy Wright and Ervin Easter Sr.; honorary uncle, Ja’Quarious Easter; great-great uncle Paul Wayne; and great-great grandmother, Juanita Brandt.
She leaves her footprints in the hearts of her parents, De’Marion Hunter of Waldo and Abigale Temple of Hope; one sister, Armani Hunter of Waldo; one brother, Keonta Hunter of Magnolia; grandmothers, Shirley Easter of Waldo, Nellie Kelly of Nash, TX; grandfathers, Matthew Temple of Hope, Derrick Hunter of Waldo; great-grandmothers, Josie (Wade) of Waldo, Gale Temple of Hope; great-great grandmothers, Mae Bell Wright and Beatrice Hunter, both of Waldo, Queen Ester Easter of San Antonio, and Sandy Brandt of Nash, TX. She was also loved and cherished by her great aunt, Shavonia “Bookie” Easter of Hope, aunt and uncle, De’Andreia Hunter and Marquavion Gilbert, both of Waldo; uncles, Brandon Wilson and Tony Wilson, both of Willisville; great uncle, Derrick Smith of Little Rock; special great uncle and aunt, Billy and Clara Wright, both of Waldo, who especially adored her, and a host of family, friends, and loved ones.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Thursday, September 7 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of life services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 8, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Waldo, Arkansas, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or services. Wearing masks ensures safety for you and others.