Colin L. Talbot, 79, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock.
Colin was born on November 14, 1942, in Camden. He served as corporal in the United States Marine Corps from 1961 to 1967 during the Vietnam War, working as an air traffic controller. He was the owner of Hands & Scroll, Inc., which was a business providing services in the field of temporary employment. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Central Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Luiel Judson and Mable (Witherington) Talbot; brother, John B. Talbot; and nephew, Steve Talbot.
Colin is survived by his wife, Joyce Talbot of Magnolia, daughter, Karen Talbot Gean and husband Paul of Springdale, and a host of extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 15 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia. A private family graveside with military honors will be Monday, May 16 with Dr. Mike Seabaugh officiating at New Hope Cemetery in Woodberry.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or to share a memory.