Rosalie Cranston, 80, of Magnolia passed away Monday, April 10, 2023 at the John R. Williamson Hospice House in El Dorado.
Rosalie was born on December 16, 1942 in Pine Bluff. She was an administrative assistant for SEARK College in Pine Bluff. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and was active in the Circle 1 and Circle 2, and the Open Door Sunday school class.
Christmas was Rosalie’s favorite holiday. Through the years she enjoyed baking, decorating, and making crafts with her children and grandchildren who she loved fiercely.
Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Stanley and Dorothy Ann (Redmon) Harvey; and husband, William Joseph Cranston Jr.
She is survived by her children, Joey (Angel) Cranston, Ellen (Sam) Whitelaw of Magnolia, and Beth (Chad) Oppenhuizen of Bryant; grandchildren, Drew (Olivia) Stephens of Conway, Wes Stephens of Maumelle, Alyssa (Cade) Plyant of Fort Worth, TX, Allie Cranston of Magnolia, Emily Rose Oppenhuizen and Katy Oppenhuizen of Bryant; siblings, Mercedes Harvey of North Little Rock, Gary Harvey of Mount Ida, Brooks Harvey of Wichita Falls, TX, and Ginger Harvey of Temple, TX; brother-in-law, David (Mary Jane) Cranston of Spotsylvania, VA; three nephews; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. with Bro. Steve Ford officiating.
Burial will follow in the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Drew Stephens, Wes Stephens, Robby Stephens, Chad Oppenhuizen, Cade Plyant and Sam Whitelaw.
In lieu of flowers, it was Rosalie’s request for memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church – Stewpot, 320 W. Main, Magnolia, AR 71753; Asbury Methodist Church – Body and Soul Food Pantry, 1300 E. University, Magnolia, AR 71753; or Life Touch Hospice, 2301 Champgnolle, El Dorado, AR 71730.