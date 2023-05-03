Jonathan TreVelle Bass was born April 1, 1982 in El Dorado. He was the eldest of two children born to the union of Terry Bass and Judy Sears. Jonathan was called home from this life on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Jonathan received his spiritual rearing during his formative years at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church. He was an active participant in the Youth Department; and was noted as being a likeable, very respectful, and well-mannered young man -- always donning a smile on his face.
He was a member of the Magnolia High School Class of 2000. Recently, Jonathan was employed by Tokusen USA in Conway, Arkansas, and was in line to receive a promotion at the time of his passing. It was a true testament to Jonathan’s friendly disposition and work ethic for his employer to see fit to want to give him the opportunity to level up.
Jonathan loved music from the time he entered this world. For him, music would calm him down and put him to sleep. His mother just knew that he was going to be a singer.
He was blessed with a beautiful daughter, Azaria, with whom he had the chance to form a cherished bond.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Beatrice Sears, and Patsy Ruth Collins; paternal grandparents, Annie Levingston and Johnnie Levingston; and stepfather, Carl Johnson.
Those left to cherish beautiful memories of him are his daughter, Azaria Bass of Sydney, Australia; mother, Judy Johnson; father, Terry Bass; brother, Gabriel Bass; grandfather, Franklin Sears; aunts, Dorothy (Lloyd) Cooper, Dorothy Brown, and Lila Levingston; uncle, Michael Levingston; and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2023 at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Magnolia, Arkansas. Burial will follow at 23rd Psalms Cemetery in Magnolia, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Dr. B.J. Harris will be the eulogist.
Visitation will be noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.