James Earl Marlar, 83, passed from this life on Monday, April 10, 2023.
James was born on July 7, 1939 to Earl and Myrtle (Madlock) Marlar in Falcon.
He was a God-fearing man who loved the Lord. He was a current member of Springhill United Pentecostal Church.
He loved to hunt, from quail, squirrel to the big buck. He looked forward to every hunting season and had a new something every time, from a scope to a scent repellant, to get the trophy buck. He loved the outdoors, just being out there on trails to sitting out by the firepit at night.
He worked for Arnold-Baker Chevrolet until he became the owner of Marlar’s Garage from 1983 until this past September 2022, when he decided at the age of 83 it was time to retire. He had been a mechanic since a teen, along with his brothers as “shade tree mechanics.” He joined the Army in 1962 and traveled the world as a mechanic for the military. Today he was still known as a great mechanic in Columbia County and beyond.
He loved to garden and grow his own vegetables, lot of the time he fed the deer the peas (not on purpose of course). He decided not to do a garden this year due to health issues getting worse. “There’s gonna be some disappointed deer this year.”
James was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Myrtle Marlar; first wife, Linda Henderson Marlar; sister, Louise Cole; brother, Chester Marlar; and great-granddaughter, Zoie Pennington.
He is survived by his wife, Sidalia Marlar; daughter, Mandy Johnson of Magnolia; stepdaughter, Ragina McDaniel (Wesley) of Taylor; brothers, Thomas Marlar (Pat) of Bossier City, LA, and Arthur Marlar (Carolyn) of Buckner; granddaughter, Heather Pennington (Nathan) of Rosston; grandsons, Andy Guidry of Magnolia, and Roger Guidry (Kellie) of Williston, ND; six great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Andy Guidry, Nathan Pennington, Tim Taylor, Jackie Whitehead, Chase Guidry and Wayne Nalls.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ayden Pennington, Charles Lewis, Hunter Pennington and Robert Maples.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Smith Funeral Chapel in Taylor.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023 at the Smith Funeral Chapel in Taylor with Pastor Lance Stockman officiating under the direction of A O Smith Funeral Home of Stamps.
Interment to follow at Taylor Cemetery.