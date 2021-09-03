Paul Chandler, 94, of Jamestown, NC, formerly of Magnolia, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Hospice House of High Point in High Point, NC.
Paul was born on January 23, 1927 in Cairo, IL to the late Willie Leo and Annie Adline (Thomas) Chandler. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Gene (Haynie) Chandler; and a brother, Herman Chandler.
Paul was a lifetime member and elder of the First Presbyterian Church in Magnolia. The founder and charter member of Boy Scout Troop No. 49. A past member of the Jaycees, Optimist Club, Lions Club, American Society of Safety Engineers, a volunteer for the American Red Cross and American Heart Association.
Paul was an active petroleum landman for 30 plus years, working for McAlester Fuel Company and eventually owning his own company, Land Services, Inc. He served and received an honorable discharge from the United States Navy with a rank of coxswain during World War II. During his time in naval service, he completed Marine commando training, served in the Navy Construction Battalion, better known as the Seabees, and received the Victory Medal and the Asiatic-Pacific Medal. He was a member of the American Legion.
Paul is survived by his sons, Rodney R. Chandler, M.D. and wife Rachel of TEXarkana and David P. Chandler of Jamestown, NC; grandchildren, Brett Chandler and wife Melissa of TEXarkana and Dr. Cassie Chandler of Lexington, KY, Elizabeth Cunningham of TEXarkana and Abby Glover of TEXarkana; and great-grandchildren Taylor, Kaemon, Sarah, Simon, Dylan, Sophia and Noah.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, September 6, 2021 at the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Mike Morgan officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 1417 N. Jackson, Magnolia, AR 71753.
