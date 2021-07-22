Deacon Fred Alexander, 86, was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and a pillar in the community. He was born June 7, 1935 and passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Magnolia Medical Regional Center, surrounded by his children and grandchildren.
Fred was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Emma Lee Alexander; his parents, John and Jettie Alexander; grandson, Roderick “Rod” Parker; beloved daughter-in-law, Berunia “Faye” Alexander; two brothers, J.C. Moore and O.D. Jamerson; three sisters, Mary Copeland, Velma and Norma Jean Alexander; mother-in-law, Janie Dumas; five sisters-in-law; and two brothers-in-law.
He leaves to cherish his memories his only daughter, Delois Ann Alexander; three sons, Larry, Van Earl (Bertha) and Van J. (Jackie); a nephew that they raised as their own, Johnny Ray Lindsey; one brother-in-law, Johnny Copeland; grandchildren, Shalonda, Anita, Tammi, Torey, Korey, Eric, Chemeka, John, Jermy, Zach, Rodney, L.A., Kendra, Sean, Shanae and Quentin; 38 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. He also left to cherish his memories a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors on Caldwell Street.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021 at Marks Funeral Home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at New Bethel Cemetery in Magnolia. Clergyman will be Rev. Bobby J. Harris.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
Services are under the direction of Marks Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.