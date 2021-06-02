Wanda J. Pickens, 67, formerly of Camden, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Nashville, TN.
Born in Springhill, LA, she was the daughter and last surviving child of the late Earnest D. and the late Jessie Jackson Pickens.
Wanda was the beloved mother of and will be sorely missed by her daughter, Michelle Pickens, Madison, TN; one brother-in-law, Roy Green of Minden, LA; one sister-in-law, Mary Pickens of McNeil; and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, June 5, 2021, at A.C. Henderson Memorial Chapel, 614 Calhoun Rd, Magnolia. Viewing will be during processional only with no further viewing after the service begins.
Masks and social distancing practices are required to attend.
Burial will follow at St. Paul Church Cemetery, Taylor, under the direction of Henderson Funeral Service.
