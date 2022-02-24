Martha Jean Hunter, 76, of Stephens passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at her home.
Martha was born on January 7, 1946 in Camden to the late Fred Dellman and Jessie Glazier (Ferrell) Glasscock. She was a longtime faithful member of First Baptist Church in Stephens. She loved and cherished her grandchildren and enjoyed the time she spent with them.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Fred D. Glasscock Jr.
Martha is survived by her husband of 49 years, Wilson Hunter of Stephens; daughter, Jessica Doherty and husband Johnny of Waldo; son, David Hunter of Stephens; grandchildren, John Howland of Camden, Jack Doherty and Jayden Doherty of Waldo, and Danielle Hunter of Stephens; brother, Glenn Glasscock and wife Esther of Hensley; a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Friday, February 25, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Stephens with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Sandy Carter and Rev. Fred Hunter officiating.
Burial will be in the Atchley Cemetery in Sparkman under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 176, Stephens, AR 71764.
