Joe Gregory Moses passed peacefully from this life at his home on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Greg was born in Magnolia, Arkansas on July 30, 1956. He was a graduate of Magnolia High School and served in the United States Navy. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother, and had many friends who enjoyed his wry sense of humor.

Greg was preceded in death by his mother, Avis Moses; brother, Tony Moses; and son, Stephen Wood.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Patti Moses; children, Josh Wood and wife Jenn, Brandi Hughes and husband Joe, and Amy Story Taylor and husband Robert; grandchildren, Justin Wood, Rylee Creed, Payge Creed, Peyton Turner, and Kara Taylor. He is also survived by his father, Bill Moses of Waldo; sister, Candy Russell and husband David of Arkadelphia; and brother, Perry Moses and wife Dana of Jonesboro; as well as several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews who have good memories of Uncle Greg.

A graveside service will be held at Almost Heaven St. Stephen’s Memorial Cemetery in Columbia County, Arkansas at 2 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021 with Dr. Eric Goble officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.

“Peace I leave with you, my Peace I give you. … Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.” -- John 14:27.

