McDaniel

Shirley A. McDaniel, 54, of Magnolia died Thursday at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.

Shirley A. McDaniel, 54, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
1
0

Recommended for you