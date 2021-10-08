Chelsea A. Sandifer was the daughter of the late Wiley and Belle Dora Warren. She was born June 17, 1937 in Columbia County.
She was the youngest of 10 children. Catherine, Curtis, Carroll, Ernestine, Henry, Wiley, Roberta, Jimmie and Erma all preceded her in death.
She accepted Christ at an early age at St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church and continued on at New Prospect Baptist Church in Detroit.
She attended McNeil Public Elementary School then continued her high school education at Northern High School in Detroit, Michigan. After high school she joined the United States Army and pursued a career as an operating room tech.
After leaving the Army she became a clerk for the federal government.
She enjoyed taking care of her family, reading and being active. She especially loved taking care of her great grandchildren.
Leaving to cherish her memory are her children, Carla Jones (Zed) and Dwight (C.) Sandifer; grandchildren, Deidre Taylor, Harvey Taylor (Karla), Duane and Kayla; and 10 great-grandchildren, Carlisle, Harvey, Aniyah, Arriell, Leah, Arnell “AJ”, Adrianna, Kaleb, Aubrey and Arriyah.
Visitation will be until 3 p.m. Friday at Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Marks Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. The Rev. Rev. Jimmy Smith will officiate.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
Services are under the direction of Marks Funeral Home, Inc in Magnolia, AR
