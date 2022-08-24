William Wayne “Billy” Smart, 84, of Magnolia passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at the Summit Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Taylor.
Billy was born on May 20, 1938 in Haynesville, LA to the late Dudley Whitfield and Lois Pauline (Doty) Smart. He retired from the maintenance department at Wentworth Place in Magnolia. He was a member of the First Baptist Church and loved singing gospel music. He enjoyed watching cowboy sitcoms and football games.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 60 years, Clara (Dodson) Smart; son, Scotty Wayne Smart; and brother, Jim Smart.
Billy is survived by his son, Tony (Sherry) Smart of Waldo and Tina (Clint) Hogg of Walker Creek; grandchildren, Haagon (Kristy) Lister of Joaquin, TX and Tommy Hogg of Walker Creek, Tiffany Ely of Taylor, Sammanth (Tice) Ripley of Roanoke, TX, and Kerri (Josh) Holland of Walker Creek; great-grandchildren, Chloe Lister, Jackson Lister, Julia Lister, Mikalah Ely, Harley Lister, Evan Ripley, Chloee Holland, and Jordan Holland; brothers, A.W. Smart of Homer, LA and Dudley Smart Jr. of Minden, LA; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022 at First Baptist Church Chapel with Bro. Dustin Wisely and Bro. Roger Dunlap officiating. Burial will follow at Sharman Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Haynes, Michael Jackson, Robert Gildon, Tommy Hogg, Josh Holland and Clint Hogg.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 456, Magnolia, AR 71754.
