Chris Cottrell was born on September 16, 1982 in Magnolia. He passed away on April 8, 2023 in Las Vegas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Karen and Jackie M. Cottrell; his paternal grandfather, Leon Cottrell, and his maternal grandparents, Troy and Ruth Lebo.
He is survived by his sister, Kaci Cottrell; his brother, Jackie W. Cottrell; nieces, Brianna and Jadynn Cottrell; grandmother, Lucille Cottrell; aunts and uncles, Jan and Greg Sutton, Lisa Lebo, Cyndy and Joe Fiegel; and a host of cousins who all loved him very much.
Chris graduated from Magnolia High School in 2000. He obtained an associate degree in graphic design from SAU Tech in Camden. He went on to pursue a career in quality engineering. He worked at various companies including Amercable in El Dorado and Stant Corporation in White Hall, but he moved often in pursuit of better career opportunities, eventually moving to Las Vegas.
As a young boy growing up in Magnolia, Chris was saved and baptized. He participated in many extracurricular activities and clubs. One thing about him that never wavered from childhood to becoming an adult was his love for dogs. As an adult, his favorite hobby was archery. Chris had an irreplaceable energy that was contagious, and his smile always lit up a room. He could always make his friends and family laugh no matter the circumstances.
Chris believed in a Stephen Hawking quote, “There should be no boundaries to human endeavor. We are all different. However bad life may seem, there is always something you can do, and succeed at. While there’s life, there is hope.” Chris lived his life to the fullest and was truly one of a kind.
Plans for a memorial service will be announced soon.