Rev. George Washington McGraw Jr., a beloved brother, father, and grandfather of Austin, TX, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at a San Antonio hospital surrounded by his sister Pauline McGraw, nephew Sonya’ Hopkins and niece Aaliyah. Also, present via Zoom were his brother, Rev. Lester W. McGraw, sister Dinah McGraw Goodspeed, son Patrick George McGraw, and his wife Dorinda, his daughter Keli Ferguson McGraw White and her husband Charles, and his nieces Lindsay Harris and Leslie McGraw.
George was born on May 30, 1941, Stephens. His parents were Rev. George W. McGraw Sr. and Pearlie Mae Ferguson McGraw. He had eight brothers and sisters, Eflan Varnado (deceased). Everlean McGraw (deceased), Tyrone P. McGraw (deceased), Paul Don McGraw (deceased), Pauline McGraw, Lester W. McGraw, (Cheryl), Mary McGraw (deceased), and Dinah McGraw Goodseed. He was predeceased by both parents, and his two children, Roland Fitzgerald, and Ronnie McGraw.
He leaves to grieve his wife, Lila McGraw; children, Patrick G. McGraw (Dorinda), and Keli F. McGraw White (Charles); grandchildren, Patrick McGraw Jr, Tiauna Kirkpatrick, Marquise Kirkpatrick, Charles A. White III, Ricky Nelson, Rolan Nelson, Marquise Kirkpatrick Jr., Bri’elle Kirkpatrick; brother, Lester W. McGraw (Cheryl), sisters, Pauline McGraw and Dinah McGraw Goodseed, and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was first married to Dorothy Pouge’ McGraw (deceased). Together they had four children, Roland F. McGraw (deceased), Ronnie McGraw (deceased), Patrick G. McGraw, Keli F. McGraw White and several grandchildren. He also was the father of Jennifer Wyrick.
George McGraw graduated from Peabody High School in Alexandria, LA., and later attended Southern University in Baton Rouge. He later joined the United States Air Force, where he became an X-ray technician serving for more than 22 years. His career as an X-ray technician extended to Kaiser Hospital in Sacramento, CA, and later to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. After his retirement, he married his current wife, Lila McGraw. George relocated to Little Rock to assist in the care of his beloved aunt, Martha Richardson.
George loved family and enjoyed traveling across the country to visit them in Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and California. He attended the McGraw family reunions yearly for over 25 years. He will be cherished and remembered for his strong faith, big personality, intelligence, creativity, work ethic, and the fact that he never met a stranger. George was a lover of people and lived with his heart wide open. He was everyone’s favorite Uncle and would sincerely pray for people at the drop of a time when led by Holy Spirit.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Glover Memorial Church of God in Christ, 9177 Highway 79, Emerson.
Interment will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery in Emerson.
Family hour will be at 6 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at Marks Funeral Home. Friends are welcome to attend and share memorable moments with the family.
The family extends its deepest gratitude and appreciation for all who offered support, prayers, and sympathy during this difficult time. Please continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
Funeral services are under the direction of Marks Funeral Home, Inc in Magnolia.
