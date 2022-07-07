Robert Dewayne Miller, 37, was born to Betty Miller and James Washington on December 28, 1984.
Robert departed this earthly life on June 20, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Bernice Wyrick; and his grandfather, James Washington.
He was a great husband, father, son, brother and beloved friend. He also loved detailing cars.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Thadis Watson Miller; children, Rihanna Bernice Miller, Shaniya Janae Miller, Journee Delayne Miller, and Mattie Divyne Grace Miller; his parents, Betty Miller, and James Washington; sisters, Ronita Q. Miller and Lois Lorraine V. Miller; special aunt, Easter White; and a host of other family members and friends who will miss him dearly.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, July 7 at Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022 at Lanesport Baptist Church in Garland City.
Burial will follow at Wynn Cemetery in Garland City under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
