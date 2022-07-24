Patricia Anne Smith of Magnolia joined her heavenly father in glory on the evening of Thursday, July 21, 2022.
She was a faithful member of the Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church in Magnolia, where she cherished the relationships she formed with her church family.
Patricia was born on March 26, 1950 at Scott Air Force Base, Belleville, IL to Albert Brede and Lillian Diegel. She had several siblings, but had only spoken to one, her brother, Albert Brede Jr. She knew her family of origin for only a few short years due to unfortunate family tragedies. She was at that point sent to be raised by The Sisters of Sacred Heart Orphanage in downtown Detroit, MI. When she was 17 years old, she liberated herself and made her way south to Blackberry Creek, KY by a happen chance friendship that was formed in her travels. While spending time at her friend’s homeplace up the Dials Branch Holler, she met James Edward Phillips and the two were married a short time after.
The two had four children together, Lisa Anne Phillips Dennis, James Roland Phillips Sr., Sherry Marie Phillips Blankenship, and Jennifer Grace Phillips Hernandez.
Pat spent most of her time trying to balance maintaining a home of four children while often working two jobs. Of the jobs she had over the years, she spent the most time working as a nurse’s assistant at a nursing home facility and then as a cashier/assistant manager at the Kentucky Fried Chicken in South Williamson, KY. “Slinging chicken” as they called it was her most fulfilling job she had because that is where she formed most of her adult friendships through her 20’s, 30’s and early 40’s. Of those relationships she most cherished were those of Maggie Hill and Brenda McClanahan, who happened to be her family.
Pat was a kind soul who loved a good joke, her children and absolutely adored her grand and great grandchildren. She never missed the opportunity to send a birthday gift to her babies no matter how great or small even if it meant spending her last dollar, it was always marked by her signature butterfly sticker.
Pat’s life was plagued with tragedies and sorrows. The good news is they were overcome with love, laughter, grit and “The Good News.” One of her last conversations she had with her two oldest children was one where she excitedly exclaimed, she was ready to go see Jesus. John 3:16.
Pat was preceded in death by her mother, Lillian; and many extended family members including Thomas Roland and Grace Phillips, Marie Phillips, Genevieve Thomas, Maggie and Junior Hill and Dennis McClanahan.
She is survived by her children, Lisa and Dickie Dennis, James Sr. and Melissa Phillips, Sherry Blankenship, Jennifer and Carlos Hernandez; her grandchildren, Zachary Dennis, Shane Cotterman, Jeffery Dennis, Jimmy Blankenship, Paul Blankenship, Cindy Blankenship, Tyler Dennis, James Roland Phillips Jr., and Jeremy Lee Phillips; great-grandchildren, Eli Sherwood Dennis, Aubree Bradford, Myah Blankenship, Peyton Bradford, Jace Blankenship, Carson Neff, Maisyn Paige Dennis, Sophia Blankenship, Ilijah Cotterman, Waylon Bradford and Matthew Cotterman.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church with Bro. John Smith officiating.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
