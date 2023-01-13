Lennie Bee Roy was the fourth child born to Clarence Sr. and Willie Mae Westbrook in Waldo.
She was given the nickname “Red” due to her naturally red hair, which matched her independent, caring and vibrant personality. Lennie has always credited her gentle giving nature to her beloved mother, who taught her children to be strong, assertive, and love God. Thus, influencing Lennie to accept the Lord at a young age and continue faithfully trusting in God until her transitioning.
Throughout her early life she excelled in school and was a member of the National Honor Society from elementary through high school. In addition to graduating from Waldo High School with honors, she received her bachelor’s degree with honors in human service counseling from the University of Phoenix.
In 1972, she married her high school sweetheart Donald Ray Roy. To this union three children were born: Donovan, Dorrick, and Jamekia.
Lennie’s persistence to improve the lives of her children led her to Los Angeles. She wanted her children to have more opportunities to excel in life than she had. She always made sure they took pride in being a Roy and a Westbrook. Lennie taught her children to work hard and succeed in everything they do. She modeled this ideology throughout her employment with Vivitar (20 years), Clarion (20 years), and Gleason Corporation (5 years) as a credit administrator.
Lennie was a God-loving woman, like her mother, she reflected in many ways. She served on various committees at Westchester Church of Christ. She was the church’s secretary, fed and advocated for the homeless/less fortunate. She continuously worked with various Churches of Christ to develop programs to assist those in need.
On December 28, 2022, the Lord called Lennie home to receive her mansion, robe and a crown.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Johnny and Leola Criner and Russell Sr. and Willie Mae Westbrook; parents, Clarence Sr. and Willie Mae Westbrook; brother, Willie Otis Young; sister, Louise Kelly; aunts, Cora Wills, Annie Mae Holmes, and Lillie Mae McGill; and uncles, Russell Westbrook Jr. and Thurston Criner.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Donovan Roy (Rudabeh), Dorrick Roy (Elizabeth), Jamekia Roy and adoptive son Steve Taylor; her siblings, Houston Murray, Clarence Westbrook Jr., Willie Pearl Robinson (Clyde), Dorothy Edwards, and Sharon Smith; five grandchildren, Lilian Roy, Lisa Roy, Malihe Roy, Maia Roy and Deacon Ray Roy; aunts, Bessie Mae Williams and Dorothy West; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of life services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Smith Cemetery in Waldo, Arkansas, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.