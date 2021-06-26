Scott Kenneth Ray, 50, of Emerson passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
He was born October 21, 1970 in Arkadelphia to Kenneth Siratt and Rebecca Sue (Craig) Keathly. He graduated from Magnolia High School in 1989 and was a member of Bethel Church. Scott was a truck driver. He previously worked for Billy Waller Enterprises and was currently employed by Brent Roberson Logging Company.
Scott enjoyed life, rock n’ roll, fast cars and deer hunting. He was known as “Pap” by his grandchildren, and dedicated his life to his wife, children, grandchildren, and any other child who he came to know.
Scott was preceded in death by his fathers, Ferrell Kenneth Siratt and Buddy Keathley; grandparents, Oscar Farris and Elsie Louise (Smith) Craig, Rubin Franklin, and Grace Josephine (Sullivan) Siratt; and cousin, Todd Griffin.
Scott is survived by his wife, Rhonda Ray of Emerson; his children, Dalton Ray of Buckner, Justin and Jessi Glass and Jordan Glass; grandchildren, Maggie Glass, Masyn Adams and Jaxon Glass, all of Emerson; mother, Rebecca (Craig) Keathley of Springhill, LA; brother, Jeff and Liz Craig of Magnolia; sisters, Tina and Kevin Bagwell of Mount Holly and Heather and Josh Duke of Taylor; nephews Will and Lauren Ellis, Dustin and Katie Bagwell, and Ryan Duke; nieces, Ashlie and Dalton Jones, Carlie Maness and Madi Duke; great-nephews, Colton Ellis, Wyatt Ellis, Brock Bagwell and Conner Bagwell; and great-niece Finley Duke; mother-in-law, Beth Taylor, father-in-law, Baine and Robin Taylor, all of Magnolia; brothers-in-law, Russell Taylor of Waldo and Robert Fort and Amy Taylor of Atlanta, TX; nieces, Kori and Buck Buchanan, Cara Baine Taylor, Paton Turner and Kaleb Parton; and great-nephew Blake Russell Buchanan.
Visitation with the family will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Bethel Church with Haagon Lister, Caleb Cook, and Leroy Martin officiating with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Craig, Will Ellis, Dustin Bagwell, Shannon Sanders, Thomas Labit, Chris Stewart, Chris Williams, Billy Kruck and Kirk Wood. Honorary pallbearers will be Brent Roberson Logging employees.
Accounts have been established at Bethel Church, 131 Bethel Road, Magnolia, AR or Bodaw Bank, 2125 North Jackson, Magnolia, AR (Note Scott and Rhonda Ray Fund) to help Scott’s family.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.