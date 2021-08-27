Randy Williams, 65, of Magnolia passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, at Wadley Regional Medical Center in TEXarkana.
Brother Williams was born April 25, 1956, to the late Welcome and Emma Clayton Williams.
Brother Williams was preceded in death by both parents; two sisters, Mattie Williams and Doris Turner; and grandparents, Modie Robinson, Guliver (Tab) Clayton, Willie and Liza (Renfroe) Williams.
Randy Williams accepted Christ at an early age. He was member of Free Union Missionary Baptist Church. He graduated from Walker High School in 1974. A year later he married the love of his life, Alice Faye Jordan Williams, and to this marriage two children were born: Daryl Williams and Randy D. Williams Jr.
After Randy graduated high school, he gained employment at Weyerhaeuser (Williamette). He worked there for over 25 years, from which he retired. Randy was a great grandpa, father, and husband. He was a good friend to a lot of people. He helped anybody he could, and always had good advice to those that would listen. He was a good-hearted person. He loved his family, especially his wife, kids, and grandchildren.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories his loving wife, Alice Williams; two sons, Daryl Williams and Randy D. Williams Jr.; four grandsons, Jaqulan Moore, Darius Williams, Jakadyn Williams, and Jaterrion Williams; five sisters, Letha Mae Hill, Helen Price, Mindy and Cindy Williams, and Liza (Will) Beasley; two brothers, Dwayne (Sandra) Williams and Donald Williams; one aunt, Mary Ann Crockett; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, August 27 at Reed Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Pine Hill Cemetery in Emerson under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Rev. Billy Williams will be the eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
