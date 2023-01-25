Wesley Blake Powell, 69, of Magnolia entered into his Savior’s presence on January 24, 2023.
Blake was born on September 8, 1953 in Fort Worth, TX, but spent a majority of his life in Magnolia where he worked for Albemarle and was an active member of First Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, E.W. Powell; his mother, Mary Jo Powell; and two sisters, Tammy and Karen.
He is survived by his wonderful wife of more than 48 years, Pam (Webb) Powell of Magnolia; a son, Wes Powell of Little Rock; a son, Brian Powell and his wife, Courtney of Pea Ridge, AR; two grandsons, Layton and Boston; and a granddaughter, Haddison. He is also survived by his two brothers, Clay of McKinney, TX and Martin of Abilene, TX; two sisters-in-law, Jana Crank and her husband, Gayther of Lewisville, AR and Regina Ray and her husband, Paul of Nashville, AR; brothers-in-law, Joe Webb of Hot Springs, AR, and Johnny Webb and his wife Teresa of Nashville, AR, and Kenny Horn of Nashville, AR; an aunt, Artie Mitchell of Necessity, TX; and a large, loud group of nieces and nephews.
Blake was quick to point people to Jesus, and he would want you to have an invitation to join his brothers and sisters at First Baptist where you can worship the God he loves and now enjoys face to face.
A visitation will be held at Lewis Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, January 26.
A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, January 27 at First Baptist Church with Bro. Dustin Wisely and Bro. Roger Dunlap officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the building fund for First Baptist Church at 318 E. Main Street, Magnolia, AR 71753 or to the National M.S. Society at www.nationalmssociety.org.