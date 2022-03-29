Desiree N. Tarkington Johnson was born on November 11, 1996 to Corey D. Johnson Sr. and Camilia J. McGuire in El Dorado.
She departed this life on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at her home in Houston.
Desiree was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School in Houston. She was a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Stafford.
She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Dorothy Jean Washington and Jessie Mae Bradley; grandfather, Harold Gene McGuire; niece, Angel Johnson; and nephew, Ahmuad Johnson.
She leaves to cherish her memories her mother, Camilia J. McGuire of Houston; father, Corey D. (Iwillie) Johnson of Buckner; one sister, India M. Johnson; three brothers, Likore’ D. Johnson Sr. of Lewisville, Jordan X. Johnson of Stamps, and Corey D. Johnson of Buckner; grandfather, John H. (Vicky) Johnson Sr.; three special aunts, Marea (Calvin) Johnson-Smith of Waldo; Krystal Johnson of Upper Marlboro, MD; and Trina (Dennis) Riddley of Hot Springs; one special friend, Alexandria Alvarado of Houston; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, April 1 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia with burial to follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Stamps under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
