Teresa Green Burns of the Western community in Walkerville passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 at her residence.
Teresa was born January 9, 1939, in Plainfield, Arkansas to Boyd Augustus Green and Willie Mae Hughes Green. Her greatest love that replaced her love of basketball was her husband of 61 years, Mike Burns. They were blessed with four daughters, and she was nana to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She loved being a wife and homemaker. She was known for her fabulous cooking, especially homemade biscuits, and her grandchildren’s favorite, chicken and dumplings. She gave much of her time to her church, Western Baptist, as a Sunday school teacher providing flower arrangements and preparing food for church functions. She loved fishing and playing cards with her sisters, Dot and Lois. She enjoyed fishing and going to garage sales with her friend, Ruth Wise and talked daily on the phone with longtime friend, Kay Talley.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Delores (Lavern) Barnes and Dorothy Green.
She is survived by daughters, Mechele (Brian) Doss, Melissa (Fred) Johnson, Melaine Cummings, Monica (Randy) Dees; grandchildren, Michael (Shannon) Hair, Dustin Johnson and Diana Johnson Tickle, Megan Cummings (Justin) Rowland, Taylor Dees (Jonathan) Wafford, Courtney Cummings, Matthew Johnson, Brayden (Calli) Dees, Jesse (Mikayla) Dees; great-grandchildren, Maddox and Jenson Hair, Emily and Jenny Dees, Lane and Levi Rowland, Bodee Wafford, Carter and Cassidy Johnson, Amber Tickle and expected soon, Waylon Dees.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday, September 3 at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the Western Baptist Church with Bro. Jake Vandenburg officiating. Burial will follow at Western Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Teresa’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
