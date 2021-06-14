Meredith Ann Fess Turk passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, after a fruitful life marked with the love and grace of Christ.
She was born January 29, 1941, in Magnolia, LA. She graduated from Magnolia High School and attended Southern Arkansas University where she met her husband, Dr. Leslie Louis “Bud” Turk. They married in TexARKana and settled in Shreveport, LA, with their three children, Kelly, Les, and Little Meredith.
Meredith was a homemaker, lovingly devoted to her husband and children. Incredibly artistic, she enjoyed playing hymns on the piano, taught ceramics at her church, and built a successful jewelry business. She was an accomplished gardener, placing rock pathways that stretched to each corner of her backyard spanning an acre. She left no space without its unique aesthetic, creating a true shadow of heaven.
She was eager to lead Bible studies, to pray for those around her and was always ready to encourage, but her greatest joy was in knowing God and sharing the Gospel. Her faith in Christ motivated a life of joy and kindness, especially as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, never wavering in her example of Christ’s love. Her profound Christian influence has had an amazing generational effect on her family and others. “The four best words to describe Mom are godliness, kindness, patience, and beautiful. She was always there for us, and her love was a constant.” Jesus, the Light of her life, she now walks with in the land of the living.
Meredith was preceded in death by her parents, Don Fess and his wife, Cleyonne; Martha Emma Wainwright Fess Barns, and her husband Albert.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, Dr. Leslie Louis “Bud” Turk, Sr.; her siblings, Michael Don Fess, David Weldon Fess, Carolyn June Fess McLeod, Joan Elizabeth Fess Morgan and Stephan Larry Fess; her children, Dr. Kelly Ann Turk Hood and her husband, James, Leslie Louis Turk Jr. and his wife, Shara, and Meredith Turk Robinett; her grandchildren, Jessica Turk Stagg and her husband, Matthew, Jeffrey Louis Turk and his wife, Erica, Whitney Turk Hartman and her husband, Garrett, Thomas James “Tommy” Hood, John Leslie “Jack” Hood, and Dr. Louis Rosson “Robby” Robinett and wife, Natalie; Lila Meredith Robinett; her great-grandchildren, London, Sage, and Lincoln Stagg; Reese, Hays-Leigh, and Knox Hartman; Isaiah Drake. Meredith also leaves behind many special nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family wishes to thank Meredith’s caregiver of many years, Ms. Gloria Marks, for her unsurpassed love and devotion, as well as Brenda Kirkendoll, Lois Stegall, Cheryl O’Neal and Ashley Bennett.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Village Cemetery with Dr. Eric Goble officiating. The funeral will be under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia.
