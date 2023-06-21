Lois Awbrey, 85, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023, at the Wentworth Place Griffin House in Magnolia.
Lois was born on January 30, 1938 in Magnolia, Arkansas. She was a graduate of the Magnolia High School Class of 1956. After graduating from high school, she enrolled at Southern State College (SAU) where she received a bachelor of business administration degree. She worked as a computer analyst retiring after 44 years from Alcoa.
Lois was a longtime faithful and active member of the First Baptist Church Magnolia. She served on various committees and was the Sunday school secretary for over 55 years. She enjoyed bowling and qualified for national bowling tournaments for 25 years. She also loved traveling state side and abroad with her church family and friends. She along with her sister Millie were avid Razorbacks fans.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey Lee and Lillian G. (Smith) Awbrey and brother, Lawrence “Ray” Awbrey.
She is survived by her sister, Mildred “Millie” Awbrey of Magnolia, and a host of cousins.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 22 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023 at the First Baptist Church Chapel with Bro. Dustin Wisely officiating. Burial will follow at the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.