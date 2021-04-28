James Lee “Jody” Moore, 73, of Magnolia passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at his residence.
Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia.
Updated: April 29, 2021 @ 1:21 am
