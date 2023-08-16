Nickie Simmons, born on March 13, 1943, in Hope passed away peacefully on August 16, 2023 at Wentworth Place Monroe House, Magnolia.
Known affectionately as "Mamaw Nickie," she was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many.
Nickie was preceded in death by her parents, Lafayette Alexander and Mary Eudora (Collins) Sinclair; two siblings, and her first grandchild, Kaitlin Sinclair Smith.
She is survived by her children, Sheri (Steve) Taylor of Magnolia, Sandi (Ish) Ordonez of Carson, CA, Jon Simmons of Little Rock, Jamie Simmons of TEXarkana, and Patti (Jerry) Reich of Lewisville. She also leaves behind a legacy in her grandchildren, Alex (Ryan) Carter of Emerson, Jordan Ammons of Stamps, Zachery Reich of Benton, LA, Wesley Taylor of Magnolia, Zachary Taylor of Jacksonville, Jeremy Davis, Daniel Davis, and Elijah Davis of Benton, LA, Michael Ordonez of Nashville; great-grandchildren, Saylor Carter and Rhett Carter of Emerson; and many precious babies that she raised.
Nickie was a dedicated homemaker, always putting her family first and creating a warm, loving environment for all who entered her home. Her nurturing nature extended beyond her own family as she was known as "Mamaw Nickie" by all the many children she helped care for and raise. Her love and devotion to her family were evident in every aspect of her life.
In addition to her family, Nickie had a great love for her many pets. She found joy in the companionship they provided and was known for her kindness towards all creatures.
A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Leroy Martin officiating.
Nickie was a loving and compassionate woman who touched the lives of many. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those she loved and those who loved her. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brister Baptist Church, c/o Joe Ward, 2571 Columbia Road 7, Magnolia, AR 71753 or to Columbia County Animal Protection Society, PO Box 2003, Magnolia, AR 71754.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.