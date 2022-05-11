Betty LaVerne Haynes, 85, of Waldo passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at her home.
She was born November 2, 1936 in the Mount Vernon Community near Waldo to the late David Bragg Webb and Josephine (DeVore) Webb Hight.
Betty graduated from Waldo High School in 1954, attended Spencer Draughon Business School from 1954 to 1955, and completed Cosmetology School in 1972 and retired in 1998. She married Charles Samuel Haynes in 1957 and faithfully stood by him for 20 years while he served in the military.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, William Algae Hight; and a son, Johnny Glass.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Charles S. Haynes of Waldo; three daughters, Terry L. Haynes and Carolyn Hart, both of Waldo, and Charmane Hollensworth of Magnolia; son, Wayne Haynes and wife Mary of Waldo; eight grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will begin at 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at Western Cemetery with Dr. Eric Goble officiating.
