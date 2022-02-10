Lerline Smith Wyrick was born on December 23, 1925 to Lillian Hall and Tyree Smith in Stephens, Arkansas. She died Saturday, February 5, 2022 at her home in Stephens.
At a young age, she united with Beech Hill A.M.E. Church. She attended Hall School in Stephens.
She was united in holy matrimony to A.Z. Wyrick on January 25, 1944. They moved to Detroit. There she joined St. Catherine Church where she served on the Usher Board. She was awarded Senior Citizen of the year in 2019 by the Stephens Chamber of Commerce.
Later in life, Lerline and A.Z. moved back to Arkansas to care for her mother. Upon returning to Arkansas, she reunited with the Beech Hill A.M.E. Church where she served on the Mission Department.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and three brothers, Robert Hall Jr., Johnny Lee Stevens and James D. Stevens along with other cousins and friends that she loved dearly.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories a niece, Letricia Walker (Patrick); two nephews, Robert and Martin Hall; a host of cousins including Hattie Redwine and Lucille Meeks; and a host of great nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, February 11, 2022 at Marks Funeral Home of Magnolia.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Marks Funeral Home Chapel.
The Rev. Roy Smith will be the clergyman.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and the service.
Services are under the direction of Marks Funeral Home.