Sherma Ann (Foster) McWilliams, affectionately known as “Mama Sam” to her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022 at the age of 80 years young.
She was born April 2, 1942 to the late John Matt and Edna (Hanson) Foster. She was a lifelong resident of the Walkerville (Emerson) community and a member of Hephzibah Missionary Baptist Church.
Sherma Ann is survived by her sons, Mike (Jane-Ellen) McWilliams of Emerson and Jim (Bobbi) McWilliams of West Monroe, LA; grandchildren, Shane McWilliams of Emerson, Shelby (Brett) Blair of Magnolia, Adam (Emily) McWilliams of Bossier City, LA and Camron McWilliams of New York; great-grandchildren, Riley and Raylan Blair of Magnolia and Harper and Declan McWilliams of Bossier City; brother-in-law, Terry McWilliams of Dallas; sister-in-law, Betty Kay Foster of Magnolia; nephew, Johnny Stewart of Emerson; nieces, Donna Bowman of Homer, LA and Kathy Camp of Emerson.
Sherma Ann was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 56 years, Jim McWilliams; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Donnie Dell Hanson, Deva Nell (Looney) Thomas and Delphia Ray (Don) Egger; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jim Hudson and Corrie Aline McWilliams; nephews, Ricky Stewart and Gary Egger and countless other loved ones.
Sherma Ann and her husband Jim worked side-by-side for many years as the owners of Jim’s Hardware, where they made numerous friends and enjoyed many stories and laughs with the Rocking Chair Men’s Circle. Sherma Ann was a free spirit. She loved music, especially Elvis and Johnny Cash. She had an amazing sense of humor and an infectious laugh. Her wit was razor sharp and she was known to say the most shocking thing she could think of, in hopes of getting a surprised reaction from the listener. She made her whole family laugh with her outrageous antics. She was kind, generous and loving. Even when she spoke in anger, she would apologize and try to heal what was broken. She believed in tough love, was fiercely independent and private. She loved her entire family, she worried about them, rooted for them, protected them, fought with them, forgave them and always kept on loving them.
Sherma Ann will be desperately missed by all those she has left behind. She was one of a kind and to be loved by her was to be truly blessed.
Visitation will be at Lewis Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Funeral services will be at Hephzibah Missionary Baptist Church in Emerson at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022 with Bro. Eric Goble and Bro. Jeremy Langley officiating. Graveside service will follow at the Hephzibah Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Shane McWilliams, Adam McWilliams, Brett Blair, LeRoy Martin, Cliff Wynn and Chester Wynn.
The family thanks Drs. Ked Davis and Fred Murphy, the employees of Wentworth and LifeTouch Hospice for their compassionate care. They would also like to thank the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, family and friends for all their support and prayers.