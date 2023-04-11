Kathy Goodwin Pool, 71, of Pasadena, TX, formerly of Waldo, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, April 4, 2023 after a long illness.
Kathy was born on November 21, 1951 in Waldo, the third of six children to the late M.W. “Pete” Goodwin and Juanita (Martin) Goodwin. She graduated from Waldo High School and attended Memorial Baptist Church where she was baptized in 1963. She enjoyed her work in the medical field where she was a respiratory therapist and nurse, enjoyed gospel singing, volunteer work, and all of her family members and friends.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, M.W. Goodwin Jr. and Hershel R. Goodwin; and a sister, Janis G. Millican.
Kathy is survived by her daughter, Christine Quade; a son, Larry W. Pool Jr. both of Baytown, TX; grandchildren, Sidney Mouton of LaPorte, TX, Austin Forkin of Deer Park, TX, and Dylan Pool of Baytown, TX; a great-granddaughter, Lindzee Nikole Mouton of LaPorte; two brothers, Melvin Goodwin and Jessie Goodwin of Houston; and a sister, Brenda Reeves and husband LeRoy of Falcon, Arkansas.
Visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Danny Bullock officiating with burial to follow at Union Cemetery in Bodcaw.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Shriners Hospital.
Pallbearers will be Sidney Mouton, Tyler Green, Adam Green, Scotty Chambers, Holden Chambers and Ronny Pate.