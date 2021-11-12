Zelma M. Hudgens, 76, of Magnolia, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021, in the home.
Zelma was born on September 25, 1945, in Bodcaw to the late Johnnie Thomas and Mary Opal (Irving) Loe. She was an insurance agent and retired from Bailey Funeral Home. She was a member of the Westside Baptist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Paul Loe of Bodcaw; sister, Bobbie Kitchens of New Carlisle, OH; and granddaughter, Jessica Pierce of Magnolia.
Zelma is survived by her husband, James R. Hudgens of Magnolia; son, Keith Cutchall of Hampton; daughters, Mitzi Pierce (Jackie) of Magnolia, Robin Zukowski of Virginia Beach, VA, Rhonda Dees of Magnolia; grandchildren, Megan Pierce of Magnolia, Anthony Zukowski (Nicole), Corey Zukowski (Sarah), and Kelsi Z. Allen of Virginia Beach, Carson Dees, Marissa Dees, and Rachel Dees of Magnolia; great-granddaughters Blake Zukowski of Virginia Beach, Emerald Parker-Dees of Magnolia; sisters, Maxine Miller (J.D.) and Lucille Cheatham (Gearry) of Magnolia; brother, Jimmy Loe of Magnolia; a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia with Bro. Lynell Chaffin officiating.
Burial will follow at the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Todd Loe, Scott Lee, Josh Loe, Butch Hendricks, Cameron Loe, and Johnathan Loe.
