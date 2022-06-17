Betty Katherine (Greene) Jameson, 86, of Magnolia passed away, Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Greenbrier.
She was born February 3, 1936 in Rosston to the late Weston Henry Greene and Alfa Jewel (Grant) Greene. She graduated from Stephens High School. Betty worked at Farmers Bank & Trust for 37 years, starting as a teller and working her way through the Loan, Trust and Accounting departments. Betty loved to watch her grandchildren in all their sporting events and taking long car rides.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 63 years, Harold Camp Jameson; a baby sister, Patricia Ann Greene; two brothers-in-law, John Travis Jameson and David Thomas Smith; and a niece, Jamie Smith Baker.
Betty is survived by a son, Jay (Tamara) Jameson of Searcy; daughter, Jill (Marc) Anderson of Conway; grandchildren, Weston (Lauren) Jameson of Abilene, TX, Trey Jameson of Searcy, Hannah Jameson of Dallas, Mallory and Madeline Anderson of Conway; great-grandchildren Berklee, Kelynn, and Harrison Jameson of Abilene; brother, John (Kathryn) Greene of Lufkin, TX; sisters-in-law, Sue Smith of Magnolia and Jane Jameson of Rockwall, TX; nephews and nieces, Todd (Joanna) Smith of Magnolia, Cynthia (Terry) Allen and Melissa (Tim) Moseley of Rockwall, Christi (Derrick) Knight of Flower Mound, TX, Carey Baker of Magnolia, John Kristin (Aran) Greene of Lufkin, and Joel (Demea) Greene of Blanchard, OK; her caregivers, Jackie Vanhook, Juanita Hayes, Deb Sears, and Bea Smith; and a host of great nephews and nieces, extended family, and friends.
Visitation with the family will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. John Green officiating.
Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Marc Anderson, Joel Greene, Kristin Greene, Trey Jameson, Weston Jameson and Todd Smith.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guestbook or share a memory.