On April 16, 1976, Lucretia Yvonne Lewis was born to Doris Jeanette Lewis and Alonzo Roy in Lewisville, Lafayette County, Arkansas. She departed this life on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Baptist East Memorial Hospital in Memphis.
She was a graduate of the Stamps High School Class of 1994. Lucretia joined Mount Zion Baptist Church in McKamie at an early age.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Vernice and Robert "Pete" Wyrick; stepfather, Michael Gregory; aunt, Clifton "Ann" Wyrick Forte'; great grandparents, Etta Mae and Robert "Dee" Davis; and other family members.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories to her three children, Shawntel (Tiffany) Lewis, Tre'Veyon Lewis and Harmony Martin, all of Memphis; two grandchildren, Rylee, and Kylee Lewis of Memphis; her mother, Doris Gregory of Memphis; her father, Alonzo (Carolyn) Roy of Magnolia; three sisters, Yasmine Gregory and Cierra Gregory of Memphis, and Kali Gregory of Washington, D.C; three brothers, Michael Gregory of Memphis and Alonzo Roy Jr. and Bobby Roy of Magnolia; two step-sisters, Patrice Tolliver of Magnolia and LaQita Colman of Memphis; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, November 6 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, November 7, 2021, at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Mount Zion Cemetery in McKamie under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
