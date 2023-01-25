Diana Lynn (McHorse) Sloss, 70, of Magnolia, formerly of Abilene, TX, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at her home.
Diana was born June 26, 1952 in Abilene, Texas to the late Elton John and Barbara Myrtle (Phillips) McHorse. She was an inspector for General Dynamics.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Dean Sloss; sister, Barbara Froid; and brother, Butch McHorse Jr.
She is survived by her sons, Michael (Wendi) Kacsir of Magnolia, James (Nicole) Kacsir of Fort Worth, TX, and Mark Kacsir of Georgia; grandchildren, Preston Kacsir, Sevin Kacsir, and Troi Kacsir of Magnolia, Hanna (Chase) Sellers, Presley Kacsir, and Grayson Kacsir of Fort Worth; stepchildren, Beth Sloss, Preston (Melony) Sloss, and Phill Sloss of Abilene; sisters, Judy McHorse of Council Bluff, IA, Debbie (John) Heinrichs of Littleton, CO, Vickie Perry and Missy (Dennis) Hobson of Omaha, NE, Donna McHorse of Magnolia, Rhonda (Rene’) Trevino of Abilene, and Carolyn McHorse of Parrish, AL; niece, Shelly Froid of Fort Worth; numerous nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, January 27 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Village Cemetery with Rene’ Trevino officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Sevin Kacsir, Preston Kacsir, Rene’ Trevino, Richard Trevino, Tony Froid, Vince Froid, John Jordan and Joey Morehead.
Memorial donations may be made to Columbia County Animal Protection Society (CCAPS), P.O. Box 2003, Magnolia, AR 71754.