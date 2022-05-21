Bobbie Jean (Ratcliff) Edwards, 74, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at University of Arkansas for Medical Science in Little Rock.
She was born May 14, 1948 in Sparkman. She was a member of College View Baptist Church and loved arts and crafts, sewing and quilting. She made special quilts for babies each personalized for them and even made a “Crazy Quilt” for her sister-in-law. She was a social worker for the Arkansas State Department of Human Services with 29 years of service. She was awarded a special award given to only two women in the state for zero errors in a state audit.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Clifton “Jake” Ratcliff and Janie Virginia (Holloway) Ratcliff; a brother, James Ratcliff; and her beloved pets, Breaux, Cleo and Wheezie.
Bobbie is survived by her husband of 55 years, Buddy Edwards of Magnolia; two daughters Melissa Fields and husband Daniel of Magnolia, Caren Gatlin and husband Craig of Charleston, Arkansas; grandchildren, Halie Gatlin and Brandon Thayer, both of Charleston, Claudia Cooper, Dakota Fields and wife Ashley, and Kadi Underwood and husband Matthew, all of Magnolia; great-grandchildren, Dallas Fields and Walker Underwood, both of Magnolia; a special aunt, Louise Massey; a sister and her family and a host of extended family of brothers and sisters in law, an aunt, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Lewis Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022 at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Paul Bullock officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorials may be made to the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rusty Maloch, Ronnie Maloch, Dan Edwards, Steve Edwards and Fred Edwards Jr.
