Bobby J. Gurley, 84, of Conway, formerly of Waldo, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Conway Regional Medical Center.
Bobby was born on November 22, 1937 in Sulfur Springs, TX to the late M. A. and Betty (Irby) Gurley. He retired after 45 years as a commercial printer from the Banner-News in Magnolia. He attended the First Baptist Church in Waldo. He was an avid league bowler, an avid outdoorsman, and loved watching football and golf.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Wilma Mohon Gurley; and sister-in-law, Wanda Bell.
He is survived by his son, Terry (Tammy) Gurley of Greenbrier; daughter, Barbara (Tim) Logan of Greenbrier; grandchildren, Heather (Michael) Kane of Conway, Cade (Samantha) Gurley of Springdale, Nathan Logan of Greenbrier, and Jonathan (Laura) Logan of Conway; great-grandchildren, Danni Rose Logan, Elias Logan, Arlo Logan, Adelaide Logan, and Autumn Kane; brothers, Bill (Fern) Gurley of Farmington, NM, and Ron (Debbie) Gurley of Granbury, TX; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Waldo Cemetery in Waldo with Bro. Ed Phillips officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of donors’ choice.