Kellie (Ms. Thang) Lanette Lambert McNeely, 52, of Prescott, formerly of Waldo, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at her home.
Kellie Lanette Lambert was born to Earnest and Louise Lambert on October 10, 1968, in Columbia County.
Kellie had a passion for cooking and people. She loved to make people happy through their stomachs. Her true passion, however, was spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earnest, and Louise Lambert; three sisters, Bobbie Lambert, Felicia Lambert and Linda Lambert; and five brothers, James Cooper, Henry Lambert, Rodney Lambert, Earnest Lambert Jr., and Johnny Lambert.
She leaves to cherish her memories the love of her life for 35 years, Phillip Smith; one daughter, LaDelya McNeely; one stepdaughter, Dequana Evans; seven grandchildren, Javonte, Jamie, Justice, JaKarra, Javeon, Jaiden, and Jaidah; 10 sisters, Eula Lambert, Wanda Goodner (Horace), Jannie Davis and Kathy Johnson, all of Waldo, Patricia Dixon (Bobby) of Prescott, Murrell Fridia (Howard) of DeSoto, TX, Laura Gray of Hope, Annette Ireland (James) of Little Rock, Mareia Witherspoon (Fred) of Magnolia and Tiny Sue Easter of Oakland, CA; three brothers, Thomas Lambert (Vickie) of Dallas, TX, Rickey Lambert (Pam) and Demond Turner (Melissa), all of Waldo; a special friend/sister/caretaker, Patricia Lambert Dixon, and John (Bubba) McDaniel.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Waldo under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Rev. John Witcher will be the eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
