Jeannette M. Ellis, 64, of Haynesville, LA passed from this life on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Homer, LA. Born December 2, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Clinton Ellis and the late Ivera Early Ellis.
Jeannette was predeceased by her parents; and two of her brothers, Clinton Ellis Jr. and Michael Ellis.
She leaves cherished memories with two brothers, Jimmy Ellis and Randy Ellis; one sister, Lisa Ellis; one nephew, Gavin Crow; one aunt, Ida Mae Manning; and her stepdad, Willie D. Walton.
Viewing and visitation will be held at Henderson's from noon until 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, September 1, 2023 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 11585 U.S. 79, Haynesville, LA.
Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery under the direction of Henderson Funeral Service/Kings Funeral Home, Ruston, LA.