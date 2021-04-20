Greg Bruce Neely, 61, of Stephens passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Wentworth Place in Magnolia.
Greg was born on August 15, 1959 in Magnolia to the Ted Bruce Neely and Ida Mae (Phillips) Forcade. He was a retired welder.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents and a stepfather, Al Forcade.
He is survived by his stepmother, Everine Neely; sister, Molly Marlar and husband Jay; and a niece, Megan Marlar, all of Village.
Visitation with the family will begin at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery.
A graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Ken Hipp and Bro. Sean Lupton officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
