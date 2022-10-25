Arnetta Renea Davis was born June 9, 1972 to the late Joe H. and Annie Mae Aubrey in Magnolia. On Friday, October 21, 2022, Arnetta transitioned from this life to eternal life.
Arnetta graduated in 1990 from Walker High School. She was a loving person. Arnetta loved her husband, children, sisters, and brothers. She was a hard worker who loved to help people. She was very respectable and would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it. Arnetta also loved that “hot box” called a cell phone.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Kenny Ray Aubrey.
She is survived by her husband, Lawezleon Davis of Stamps; children, Lawezleon Davis Jr. and Jazmine Davis of Magnolia; five sisters, Oressie Biddle (Sterling), Annie Anderson, Jeanell Aubrey, and Paulette Chappel (Daniel) all of Magnolia; and Geneva Lambert (Danny) of Hot Springs; five brothers, Henry Aubrey (Minnie), Walter Aubrey (Loretta), Hollis Aubrey, and Kenny Paul Aubrey (JoAnn) all of Magnolia; and Wallace Aubrey (Elizabeth) of Emerson; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles; and special friends Kelvin Grissom, Janet Grissom, Betty Beal, Donnie Deontray Beal, Paula Aubrey, Paris, Patsy Grant, and Danette who will cherish many unforgettable memories of her.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, November 4 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of life services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Smith Cemetery in Waldo, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
The Rev. Steve Gardner will be the eulogist.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
