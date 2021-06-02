Charles Wilson Hughes, 82, formerly of Natchitoches, LA, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2021 at his home in Magnolia, Arkansas after a valiant battle with cancer.
Charles was born May 19, 1939, in Natchitoches to the late Woodrow Wilson Hughes and Ruby Van Cleave Hughes. He graduated from Northwestern State University and later worked as a welder and retired from Commercial Metals Company. Charles was a member of Central Baptist Church and attended the Righteous Brothers Sunday school class.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Wendell Cary Hughes; and two brothers, Bob and Jerry Hughes.
He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Riner Hughes of Magnolia; daughter, Andrea Huebner of Cudahy, WI; stepdaughter, Marla Gunnels and husband Robert, stepson, Chris Story and wife Hannah, all of Magnolia; grandchildren, Peyton and Kasey Huebner of Cudahy, WI; and step grandchildren Erin Nickerson and husband Jason of Little Rock; Alex Story, Ashley Franklin and husband Jonathan, Maggie Gunnels, Gwen Gunnels, and Bobby Gunnels, all of Magnolia; and step-great-grandchildren Max and Carly Nickerson of Little Rock, and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at Central Baptist Church Chapel with Robert Gunnels and Steve Ford officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Magnolia City Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home.
